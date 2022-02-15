 
Queen sister Princess Margaret took hatred for Princess Diana 'to her grave'

Queen Elizabeth II's sister, Princess Margaret, had serious hatred for Princess Diana, claims royal biographer.

Royal expert Craig Brown says the younger sibling of the Queen passed away with despise in her heart. Mr Brown also claims that Margarent once scoffed at the idea of having a statue of Diana.

“She said, ‘I’m not having that woman outside my bedroom window.'" 

“She was a very difficult woman.”

He added: “She wasn’t keen on others misbehaving.

“Broadcasting your feelings to the world without a warning was considered an amazing kind of betrayal, even if what Diana was alleging was true.

“Margaret was very unforgiving. She wouldn’t even have magazines with Diana’s face on the cover nearby.

“She would turn them over. And she wouldn’t let her children talk to her.

“These were all royals living in Kensington Palace. But if you crossed swords with Princess Margaret, she was a very unforgiving type.”

Princess Margaret's hatred for Diana found ground after her BBC Panorama interview with Martin Bashir. In the interview, Diana opened up about ex-husband Prince Charles’ affair with Camilla Parker Bowles.

