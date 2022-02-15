Nicole Kidman sends lots of love to Keith Urban on Valentine’s Day

Nicole Kidman is going all out to shower love over her hubby Keith Urban on Valentine’s Day as she dropped a loved up photo of the couple and captioned it with sweet short note.

Taking to Instagram, the 54-year-old actor shared an adorable photo to give fans a glimpse of Kidman’s all cosy beach vacay with Urban.

“Sending you all so much love for #ValentinesDay today!” she wrote alongside the photo.

The couple has been married for 15 years and its bond is only getting stronger and deeper as she recently told CBS This Morning’s host Gayle King, “I met him (Urban) later in life and it's been the best thing that's ever happened to me. That man is the best thing that's ever happened to me.”

On the professional front the Big Little Lies star is making headlines as she has been nominated for Oscars in the Best Actress category for her performance in Being the Ricardos.

