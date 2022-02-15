BTS singer V tests positive for Covid-19, receives treatment at home 

 
BTS member V, real name Kim Tae-hyung, has tested positive for Covid-19, confirmed the K-pop group’s management agency BIGHIT Music on February 15.

In an official statement, the agency shared that the Winter Bear singer experienced sore throat after which he visited hospital on Tuesday afternoon and took a PCR test. 

“He was diagnosed with COVID-19 tonight,” it announced.

“V completed two rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations and is not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a mild fever and sore throat," the statement read. "He is currently undergoing treatment at home while waiting for further guidelines from the health care authorities."

The much-loved K-pop idol made contact with other members of the septet on Saturday. 

However, they are not showing any symptoms of the virus and has been tested negative.

“The company places the artists' health as our top priority and we will do everything we can to aid V in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities,” the company concluded. 

