Wednesday Feb 16 2022
Kanye West sorry for 'harrassing' Kim Kardashian, promises better communication

Wednesday Feb 16, 2022

Kanye West is ready to make amends with Kim Kardashian through communication.

After deleting his social media posts for the umpteenth time, the rapper come back with a peace-making note.

The 44-year-old shares how he has been told that using all caps in his captions makes people think he is yelling.

"I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me," began Kanye.

The father-of-four went on to apologise for 'harrassing' Kim afer posting her screenshots on his Instagram handle.

"I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener," he concluded.

