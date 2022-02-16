 
Prince Andrew should lose 'Duke of York' title, demands York city

Prince Andrew is in grave trouble with the citizens of York, who demand his Dukedom be removed at its earliest.

Labour MP for York Central, Rachael Maskell believes that "York" should be  "a people's movement to fight for the rights of women & girls" instead of a Duke's title.

Writing on Twitter, she said: "A young woman trafficked & exploited. She bravely spoke out.

"People of privilege, position and power tried to suppress and silence.

"This must be a turning point, where York is not a Duke's title but a people's movement to fight for the rights of women and girls," she wrote.

Speaking to Sky News, Ms Maskell later added that 88 percent of York locals no longer want Andrew to be associated with the city. The disgraced prince was given this title by the Queen when he married Sarah Ferguson.

She said: "Clearly, the situation has moved on but we have not concluded matters yet.

"Andrew carries a geographical location title, the Duke of York, and people in my city - 88 percent of them - have said that they want that Duekdom to be removed.

"And investigating this, this isn't a simple matter where the Queen could remove certain titles from her son, she couldn't remove the title of Duke.

"That has to be through a parliamentary process," urged Ms Maskell.

"Whether parliament bestows more powers on Her Majesty to take that decision, or whether parliament itself comes to a conclusion."

She said: "We know that violence against women and girls is at an all-time high and they're the issues that we really need to get into to understand what's happening across our culture, our society and to ensure there are mechanisms, not to uphold this behaviour, but to address it."

