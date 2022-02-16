Kim Kardashian ‘ignoring’ Kanye West’s pleas ‘to get back together’: source

Kim Kardashian has currently been busy ‘ignoring’ any of Kanye West’s peas of reconciliation because of repeated actions that have invaded her privacy.

An insider close to E News brought this news to light during one of their candid interviews.

According to their fadings, "Kim is trying to ignore Kanye's social media posts and pleas to get back together. She is really happy right now and is having a lot of fun. She likes where she is at in life and is loving this new chapter."

At the same time however, she wishes nothing but good for her ex-husband. The same source also spoke of the duo’s current feelings for each other and explained Kim’s side of things when he admitted, "Kim is hopeful Kanye will be able to move on in the future and accept they aren't getting back together."

Pete Davidson on the other hand has fully turned a blind eye towards the entire fiasco, in part because he is not active on social media and mainly due to the fact that "He doesn't want to get involved or be in the middle of Kim and Kanye."

He supports Kim with whatever she needs and they try not to focus on it," and even has "sympathy" for what Kanye is going through.