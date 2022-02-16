Prince Andrew’s settlement sparks speculations into finances: ‘Where’d it come from?’

A number of questions into Prince Andrew’s coffers and personal finances is called into question as he agrees to pay a substantial donation into Virginia Giuffre charity of choice.

Royal author and biographer Nigel Cawthorne began it all when he questioned the Duke's financial standing during an interview.

Mr Cawthorne asserted his questions during an interview with BBC News.

There he began by admitting, "We don't have much of the details yet about how much money is involved and of course who is going to pay for it.”

"He's not a particularly wealthy man. Where is this money coming from? I'm sure all taxpayers in this country would like to know that."

This barrage of questioning comes just shy of accusations that Prince Andrew’s reputation has “forever been tainted” by the civil lawsuit.

Majesty magazine’s Joe Little spoke of the catastrophic effects and admitted, "I just don't think he's ever likely to resume work as a working member of the royal family.”

"I think that too much water has gone under the bridge for that and the institution of monarchy has been tainted by his association with Epstein and I just think that there's no going back on all that."

When asked of the possible reaction within the Firm he speculated, "I'm sure that they're glad this (settlement agreement) has happened but does it exonerate the prince who really has not been charged with anything criminal?"

"He will, I think, forever be tainted by this scandal, for want of a better way of describing it."