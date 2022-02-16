 
Queen makes first in-person appearance since Prince Andrew's settlement

The Queen has stepped out for her first in-person meeting since her son Prince Charles tested positive for Covid-19.

It was feared that the monarch had gotten the virus after she had met the Prince of Wales two days prior to when the news broke.

But the Queen dashed all concerns as she was up and about when meeting the incoming and outgoing defence secretaries at Windsor on Wednesday.

In the meeting, the monarch could be seen holding a walking stick as she met Defence Services Secretary Major General Eldon Millar and his predecessor Rear Admiral James Macleod.

The outing comes as a first after her son Prince Andrew settled his civil legal case in New York with Virginia Giuffre, who had accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was 17. 

