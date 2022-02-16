Royal fans worried about Queen's health amid crises: Monarch looks thinner in new photo

Queen Elizabeth II, who held an in-person meeting with the official liaison between the sovereign and the armed forces on Wednesday, looked thinner in new picture.

The 95-year-old's meeting with high-ranking officials comes only a day after the Duke of York settled his sexual assault lawsuit, paying up an estimated £12million to his accuser Virginia Giuffre.

At Windsor Castle, Rear Admiral James Macleod was received by The Queen upon relinquishing his appointment as Defence Services Secretary.

The Queen also received Major General Eldon Millar as he takes up the role as the new Defence Services Secretary.

Queen's Die-hard fans have expressed their concern at how the longest reigning monarch might be handling successive crises rocking the family.

On royal fan, @RouraLourdes, tweeted: "The Royal Family should be very concerned instead of some members going on vacation etc. The Queen is losing weight and in every new picture she looks thinner and thinner!"

Some other social media users also expressed their concerns about the Queen's health amid ongoing royal family's crises.