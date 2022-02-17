 
entertainment
By
Web Desk

'Princess Charles should give up throne for William for long-term interests of monarchy'

By
Web Desk

Princess Charles should give up throne for William for long-term interests of monarchy

Royal commentator Richard Eden has urged  Prince Charles to give up the throne for his son Prince William, claiming "it would be in the best long-term interests of the monarchy."

The royal commentator made this  comments on his Twitter account amid news that the Metropolitan Police have launched investigation into Prince Charles’ charity over cash-for-honours allegations.

On Wednesday, Met Police said they had begun an investigation into allegations contained in media reports that honours were offered to a Saudi national in return for donations to one of Prince Charles's charities.

Amid the news, the royal commentator tweeted about Princess Diana’s interview with Martin Bashir, where the late royal suggested that Prince William would eventually become King instead of Prince Charles.

Richard said in a tweet: “I wonder if her prediction will end up being correct?”, to which a royal watcher said: “Poor form, Richard — are you suggesting Prince Charles’ life will be cut short ?? Or wishing upon it…”

Mr Eden replied: “No, of course not. I am suggesting that Prince Charles could abdicate in favour of William. As a royalist, I think this would be in the best long-term interests of the monarchy.”

