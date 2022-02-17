 
Thursday Feb 17 2022
Kelly Clarkson 'feeling broken' in quarantine with kids: 'I can't'

Thursday Feb 17, 2022

Singer and songwriter Kelly Clarkson has made sure her fans don’t miss out on any life updates while she quarantines at home with her kids.

Clarkson got candid over it all in a candid admission and virtual debut on her own TV show and started by admitting, "I thought we were done with quarantining, and I'm so tired."

During the course of her virtual appearance, she even joked about being at her wit's end with this 14-day- long ‘incubation’ and explained, "I broke a nail. I'm so broken. This is me broken. My almond milk just expired. America, this is what I look like. You're welcome."

For the appearance, the singer had on a silk green and yellow robe, with a beige eye mask, zero makeup, wispy hair and a smile from ear to ear.

For those unversed, with Clarkson stuck at home, her day-time talk show was guest hosted by Taraji P. Henson.


