Thursday Feb 17 2022
Meghan Markle received 'hidden' message from Queen during US birthday

Thursday Feb 17, 2022

Meghan Markle received 'hidden' message from Queen in 2020 birthday wish

Meghan Markle received birthday wishes in 2020 from popular royal family members, despite leaving UK to step back as a senior royal.

The Queen was the first one to wish the Duchess of Sussex on her 39th birthday. Attaching a photo of herself with Meghan, the monarch wrote: "Wishing the Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday!"

Royal expert Ingrid Seward however argues that Queen's wish was more than just a formality, adding that it has a hidden message for Meghan Markle.

Royals knew how 'sensitive' Meghan is, said Ms Seward and thus ensured sent birthday wishes on her special day.

She told the Daily Star: "I am sure Meghan’s first reaction will be 'what a nice gesture', then later she might consider it just part of the royal machine she and Harry hate so much.

"We will probably never know but I hope it’s just the former."

The Queen was also joined by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who wrote "Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today!" on their Instagram account.

Ms Seward reveals Kate sent the wish due to her 'sassy' nature, adding that she did not want anybody to mock her for not doing so.

She said: "She is a sassy lady and would not consider allowing anyone, let alone Meghan’s many followers, to take a swipe at her."

