Thursday Feb 17 2022
Firm ‘starting to believe’ in Prince Andrew’s innocence? source

Thursday Feb 17, 2022

Prince Andrew’s settlement with Virginia has sparked factions within Palace walls as some start to believe Duke may really be innocent. 

A source close to The Mirror has just stepped forward with the inside scoop into the changing tides among Palace dwellers as Prince Andrew’s case ends.

The source started by admitting, “He had hoped that he might get some sort of stay of execution and be allowed to clear his name before his titles were removed.”

Because “There are a number of people in the royal household who are utterly convinced that he is innocent.”

“But the clamour for Andrew’s scalp meant that a quick and brutal decision needed to be made.”

At the same time though, senior defense sources admit that Prince Andrew broke down ‘in tears’ as the decision was announced.

They claimed, “The Prince was tearful when told the news even though he had expected it. He feels that he has let so many people down, not least his mother, during her Platinum Jubilee year.”

