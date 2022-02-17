 
Alia Bhatt walks in style at Berlin Film Festival, strikes iconic ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ pose

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt set the red carpet on fire as she arrived at her third Berlin International Film Festival for the premiere of her upcoming, highly-anticipated film, Gangubai Kathiawadi - under the category Berlinale Special, a segment dedicated to exemplary cinema.

The starlet, who will essay the role a real-life mafia queen from 60s Bombay, Gangubai, in the film, donned a all-white chic ensemble including a white jacket with large collar and a flared skirt underneath.


She opted for a nude makeup look, with her hair tied in a half bun and added large pearl earrings that complemented her gorgeous look.

The Raazi actress also struck the famous 'Gangubai' pose at the festival, leaving fans in awe of her character from the film. She joined both of her hands in a 'namaste' pose as she posed in front of the camera.

This event marks Alia’s third appearance at the international festival. Previously, she has represented her films Highway and Gully Boy at the BIFF.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz and others. The film will be released in theatres on February 25.

