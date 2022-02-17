Kardashian family thrilled over Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s relationship

Pete Davidson has earned a special place in the heart of many other Kardashians with his kindness, reported E! News.



A source exclusively tells the media outlet that the Saturday Night Live star has won over the hearts of other members from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians clan—in addition to that of Kim Kardashian, whom he has been dating since November.

Even though the couple has been dating only for a couple of months now, the Kardashian family "love this new relationship for Kim and the way he treats her. They just want Kim to be happy and he has made her very happy."

Recently, on Valentine’s Day, Pete sent flowers to not only the KKW Beauty founder but also her family.

Khloe Kardashian shared a photo of the present she got for Valentine’s day. Sharing the photo, Khloe thanked Davidson for his sweet gesture as she wrote, "The sweetest! Thank you Pete" along with a string of pink heart emojis.

For the unversed, Kim's romance with The King of Staten Island actor comes almost a year after she filed for divorce from Kanye "Ye" West, with whom she shares daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, plus sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.