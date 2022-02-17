 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Kardashian family thrilled over Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s relationship

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 17, 2022

Kardashian family thrilled over Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s relationship
Kardashian family thrilled over Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s relationship 

Pete Davidson has earned a special place in the heart of many other Kardashians with his kindness, reported E! News.

A source exclusively tells the media outlet that the Saturday Night Live star has won over the hearts of other members from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians clan—in addition to that of Kim Kardashian, whom he has been dating since November.

Kardashian family thrilled over Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s relationship

Even though the couple has been dating only for a couple of months now, the Kardashian family "love this new relationship for Kim and the way he treats her. They just want Kim to be happy and he has made her very happy."

Recently, on Valentine’s Day, Pete sent flowers to not only the KKW Beauty founder but also her family. 

Kardashian family thrilled over Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s relationship

Khloe Kardashian shared a photo of the present she got for Valentine’s day. Sharing the photo, Khloe thanked Davidson for his sweet gesture as she wrote, "The sweetest! Thank you Pete" along with a string of pink heart emojis.

For the unversed, Kim's romance with The King of Staten Island actor comes almost a year after she filed for divorce from Kanye "Ye" West, with whom she shares daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, plus sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears invited to speak to US Congress about her conservatorship

Britney Spears invited to speak to US Congress about her conservatorship
Singer Trey Songz accused of rape again in massive $20 million lawsuit

Singer Trey Songz accused of rape again in massive $20 million lawsuit

Prince Charles may include Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in coronation

Prince Charles may include Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in coronation
Prince William warms Kate Middleton's heart with incomparably most romantic gesture

Prince William warms Kate Middleton's heart with incomparably most romantic gesture
Sydney Sweeney recalls being told by director that she can never be on TV

Sydney Sweeney recalls being told by director that she can never be on TV
Matt Reeves to create ‘Batverse’ with Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’

Matt Reeves to create ‘Batverse’ with Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’
Prince Andrew’s attempts to ‘push’ Prince Charles out of succession unearthed

Prince Andrew’s attempts to ‘push’ Prince Charles out of succession unearthed
Princess Diana's prediction about British throne may end up being correct

Princess Diana's prediction about British throne may end up being correct
Queen overturned long-standing rule for Prince William, Kate Middleton's kids

Queen overturned long-standing rule for Prince William, Kate Middleton's kids
Bella Hadid and Gigi send fans wild as model sisters leave nothing to imagine in new shoot

Bella Hadid and Gigi send fans wild as model sisters leave nothing to imagine in new shoot
Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz talk about their ‘intense' audition for ‘The Batman’

Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz talk about their ‘intense' audition for ‘The Batman’
Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘forced’ into job of resetting Firm

Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘forced’ into job of resetting Firm

Latest

view all