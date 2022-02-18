 
entertainment
Friday Feb 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Labour MP opposes govt's decision to spend £12 million on book about Queen Elizabeth

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 18, 2022

Labour MP opposes govts decision to spend £12 million on book about Queen Elizabeth

Labour MP Dawn Butler on Thursday said she has written to the Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlining her "concerns regarding the plan to mark the Queen’s 70-year reign by sending a commemorative book to all primary school children in the UK."

Taking to Twitter, she said "£12 million could be better spent preventing against further spread of Covid-19."

The MP also shared a picture of the letter she sent to the prime minister.

Commenting on her statement, "Finding Freedom" author Omid Scobie said, " am 100% for commemorating the Queen's impressive reign—it's an historic moment we'll enjoy celebrating in June. However, the UK is in the middle of a cost of living crisis and 1.45 million school kids ineligible for free school meals currently face going hungry. Fix that firs."


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry and Meghan's fans react after animated series 'attacking' the Sussexes axed

Prince Harry and Meghan's fans react after animated series 'attacking' the Sussexes axed
Queen holds virtual diplomatic audiences at Windsor Castle as she 'can’t move much'

Queen holds virtual diplomatic audiences at Windsor Castle as she 'can’t move much'

Amazon’s ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ to end after season five

Amazon’s ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ to end after season five
Universal Music partners with NFT platform Curio to develop collectibles

Universal Music partners with NFT platform Curio to develop collectibles
Spanish-Italian drama ‘Alcarràs’ wins top prize at Berlin Film Festival

Spanish-Italian drama ‘Alcarràs’ wins top prize at Berlin Film Festival
‘Pose’ star MJ Rodriguez to receive GLAAD Media Awards honour

‘Pose’ star MJ Rodriguez to receive GLAAD Media Awards honour
Prince Charles forced to cancel royal trip as UK braces for strong storm

Prince Charles forced to cancel royal trip as UK braces for strong storm
Queen Elizabeth jokes she ‘can’t move’ during royal engagement

Queen Elizabeth jokes she ‘can’t move’ during royal engagement

Meghan Markle's pal says Prince Andrew 'taking no responsibility' amid settlement

Meghan Markle's pal says Prince Andrew 'taking no responsibility' amid settlement

Ariana Grande shares rare, loved-up photos with husband Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande shares rare, loved-up photos with husband Dalton Gomez
Carol McGiffin and Denise Welch lose cool during live show over Prince Andrew’s settlement

Carol McGiffin and Denise Welch lose cool during live show over Prince Andrew’s settlement
Britney Spears invited to speak to US Congress about her conservatorship

Britney Spears invited to speak to US Congress about her conservatorship

Latest

view all