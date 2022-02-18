 
Friday Feb 18 2022
Watch: Viola Davis transforms into Michelle Obama in first trailer of ‘The First Lady’

Friday Feb 18, 2022

After much anticipation, Showtime has unveiled the official trailer for its upcoming political drama, The First Lady and fans are stunned to watch the lead actors’ shocking transformations.

The anthology drama, which stars Viola Davis as former first lady Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt, as per Showtime, is described as a "revelatory reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House."

The two-minute and 11 seconds trailer clip, released on Thursday, give a peek into the women’s lives in the White House as they navigate their roles and face the struggles.

The official trailer for the 10-episode series, introduces each of the women, beginning with Davis, 56, as Mrs. Obama. "In four years, I don't want to look back and think, 'What did I become living in that house?'" Michelle says in the clip. "I can't have you backseat driving," Obama responds.

The series also stars O-T Fagbenle as Barack Obama, Kiefer Sutherland as Franklin D. Roosevelt, Aaron Eckhard as Gerald Ford and Dakota Fanning as Susan Ford.

The First Lady series is scheduled to premiere on April 17 on Showtime. Watch the trailer here.



