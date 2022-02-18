 
Fans left saddened after TikTok famous cat Pot Roast passes away

Pot Roast, a cat famous on the video-sharing app TikTok with around 1 million followers, died on Wednesday
Pot Roast, a cat famous on the video-sharing app TikTok with around 1 million followers, has died, its owner confirmed in a video this week.

The sad announcement came on the cat’s TikTok page @potroastsmom on Wednesday in a video that showed Pot Roast in its owner’s arms with text that said, “My little bird flew away at 11:47 am this morning.”

The owner added, “When I saw Pot Roast this morning, I could feel that she was done fighting and even though I wasn't done fighting for her I let her go. She went to sleep in my arms.”

@potroastsmom Answer to @greek_ms_piggy I can’t lie to you guys I am lower middle class at best #potroasttok #catsoftiktok ♬ original sound - Pot Roast’s mom


She ended the video by sharing that “it was just her and me and I am grateful for every moment we had together.”

The cat, lovingly named Pot Roast because it is a ‘special dish for special occasions’, was adopted from a Missouri shelter in 2014 and first went viral on TikTok in 2020 after her owner started sharing several of her videos online. 

