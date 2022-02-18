Prince Charles reportedly began losing every ounce of sympathy he ever possessed for Prince Andrew after his settlement with Prince Charles Virginia Giuffre got finalized.



Royal expert Camilla Tominey brought this claim forward in an interview with This Morning, last Wednesday.

She began the interview after questions about Prince Andrew’s possible rehabilitation came under discussion and admitted, "Let’s not forget it was his brother and indeed his nephew the Duke of Cambridge [Prince William] who pushed for this severing of royal ties in the first place.”

"He’s in a really very difficult position," she also went on to tell the publication.

Especially because "We’ve got to mindful of the fact his mother is supportive of him while she’s on the throne," Camilla said, per the outlet, "He’s got limited time for rehabilitation."