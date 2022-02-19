 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Drake thinks ‘A$AP Rocky is unworthy of Rihanna, says source

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 19, 2022

Drake thinks ‘Rocky is unworthy of Rihanna’ says source
Drake thinks ‘Rocky is unworthy of Rihanna’ says source

Drake is not thrilled about Rihanna's pregnancy.

The singer allegeldy has reservations as Rihanna prepares to welcome motherhood with boyfriend A$AP Rocky- a news, which has been widely loved by friends and fans.

The Fenty Beauty founder’s ex-boyfriend Drake’s “ego has been badly bruised,” a source spills the beans to OK!

“He hasn’t been able to get her out of his head," the source said. "He's bitter because he doesn’t get why she’s with a guy like Rocky."

The Praise the Lord singer “is well known to have a major roving eye and serious skeletons in his closet,” added the insider.

The moment the news broke out of the couple’s pregnancy, Drake posted about “shallow souls” on his Instagram, which was taken as a dig towards the expecting couple by the fans.

"He thinks Rocky is unworthy of Rihanna. He thinks Rihanna made a huge mistake by not sticking with him. Rihanna wishes Drake no harm, but it’s sad for her that he can’t move on and let her be happy,” the insider concluded.

Drake and Rihanna were in a on-and-off relationship since 2009, however, they finally called it off in 2017. 

In 2020, Rihanna and A$AP elevated the status of their friendship to a relationship. The 33-year-old singer announced her pregnancy news by stepping out with her baby bump in New York City with the rapper boyfriend last month.

More From Entertainment:

Spice Girls invited to perform at Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

Spice Girls invited to perform at Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fans react to Duke’s security battle

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fans react to Duke’s security battle
Kim Kardashian says her matching cars are 'prized posessions' in $32M LA home

Kim Kardashian says her matching cars are 'prized posessions' in $32M LA home
Eminem claps back at Rudy Giuliani in ‘Lose Yourself’ spoof on ‘Late Show’

Eminem claps back at Rudy Giuliani in ‘Lose Yourself’ spoof on ‘Late Show’
Prince William’s romantic Valentine’s Day gift for Kate Middleton revealed

Prince William’s romantic Valentine’s Day gift for Kate Middleton revealed
Tom Holland mother requested more 'toilet breaks' for son on Spider-Man set

Tom Holland mother requested more 'toilet breaks' for son on Spider-Man set
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice back Prince Andrew as he settled lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre

Princess Eugenie, Beatrice back Prince Andrew as he settled lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre
Kelly Clarkson files to legally change her name, wants THIS moniker instead

Kelly Clarkson files to legally change her name, wants THIS moniker instead
Beyoncé and Zendaya to team up for remake of 1959 classic film ‘Imitation of Life’

Beyoncé and Zendaya to team up for remake of 1959 classic film ‘Imitation of Life’
Kanye West takes Kim Kardashian 'petition to be legally single' in court

Kanye West takes Kim Kardashian 'petition to be legally single' in court
Tom Holland does not have house with Zendaya in London: 'Completely false'

Tom Holland does not have house with Zendaya in London: 'Completely false'
Paul McCartney announces 14-date US tour, first live shows since 2019

Paul McCartney announces 14-date US tour, first live shows since 2019

Latest

view all