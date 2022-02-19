Drake thinks ‘A$AP Rocky is unworthy of Rihanna, says source

Drake thinks ‘Rocky is unworthy of Rihanna’ says source

Drake is not thrilled about Rihanna's pregnancy.

The singer allegeldy has reservations as Rihanna prepares to welcome motherhood with boyfriend A$AP Rocky- a news, which has been widely loved by friends and fans.

The Fenty Beauty founder’s ex-boyfriend Drake’s “ego has been badly bruised,” a source spills the beans to OK!

“He hasn’t been able to get her out of his head," the source said. "He's bitter because he doesn’t get why she’s with a guy like Rocky."

The Praise the Lord singer “is well known to have a major roving eye and serious skeletons in his closet,” added the insider.

The moment the news broke out of the couple’s pregnancy, Drake posted about “shallow souls” on his Instagram, which was taken as a dig towards the expecting couple by the fans.

"He thinks Rocky is unworthy of Rihanna. He thinks Rihanna made a huge mistake by not sticking with him. Rihanna wishes Drake no harm, but it’s sad for her that he can’t move on and let her be happy,” the insider concluded.

Drake and Rihanna were in a on-and-off relationship since 2009, however, they finally called it off in 2017.

In 2020, Rihanna and A$AP elevated the status of their friendship to a relationship. The 33-year-old singer announced her pregnancy news by stepping out with her baby bump in New York City with the rapper boyfriend last month.