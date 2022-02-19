Priyanka Chopra pens emotional note for her late father on parents’ marriage anniversary

Global icon Priyanka Chopra shared a sweet memory of her late father, for her parents’ marriage anniversary on social media.



The Matrix Resurrections actor took to Instagram and shared a nostalgic picture of her parents.

Sharing the post, the 39-year-old actor also wrote, “This is always how I remember your anniversary. Miss u dad. Love you.”

In the picture, they could be seen sharing a sweet moment, as Priyanka’s father Ashok Chopra, presented her mother, Dr. Madhu Akhouri Chopra, with a rose. The duo’s genuine smiles were hard to miss.

Meanwhile, a few weeks back, Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first baby girl via surrogacy. They announced the news to their fans via their Instagram accounts. Both Priyanka and Nick wrote, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on the family. Thank you so much."