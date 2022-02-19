 
Saturday Feb 19 2022
Elon Musk new mystery girlfriend finally revealed!

Saturday Feb 19, 2022

Musk was spotted with a woman as he landed in Los Angeles on his private jet five months after splitting up with singer Grimes.

The lady is revealed to be Australian actress Natasha Bassett, who appeared as Britney Spears in the Lifetime biopic Britney Ever After.

The duo was captured getting off of SPACEX founder’s private jet. Bassett could be seen wearing a long black coat and stylish pair of shades.

The tech billionaire was previously with Canadian singer Grimes with whom he had a baby boy in 2020 named X Æ A-Xii. However, the couple was separated in 2021.

His new date is set to appear as Elvis Presley's first girlfriend, Dixie Locke, in the upcoming biopic Elvis.

