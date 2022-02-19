Scott Eastwood recalls Brad Pitt stopped 'volatile' confrontation with Shia LeBeouf

Scott Eastwood revealed that Brad Pitt had to intervene and resolve a 'volatile' fight between him and co-star Shia LeBeouf during the 2014 movie Fury.

During his conversation with Insider for an interview published on Friday, the Overdrive actor recalled, "(LaBeouf) got mad at me and it turned into a volatile moment that Brad Pitt ultimately got in the middle of."

"You’ve got to put things in perspective. This is make-believe, it’s fun, and at times it’s serious and you’re doing emotional work and you give people space to do that in, but everything has to have its parameters," The Longest Ride star expressed.

The contentious environment on sets was also previously discussed by the Fight Club star during his chat with GQ in 2014.

The beef started when Eastwood chewed tobacco and spat it into a titular tank. Pitt admitted that he also didn't like behaviour.

“I’m starting to get hot, because this is our home, he’s disrespecting our home, you know? So I said, in the scene with the cameras rolling, ‘You’re going to clean that (expletive) up.'" shared Pitt.