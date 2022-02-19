Justin Bieber hits San Diego to kick start his 'Justice World Tour'

Justin Bieber is gearing up for some jaw-dropping performances and lots of good deeds as his Justice World Tour have started off in San Diego on February 18, also features the ‘Justice in Action’ initiative.

The tour was initially slated to take place in 2020, however, it was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.

Now that the Peaches singer is back with bang, he has also joined hands with Propeller to raise awareness of climate action, voter registration and criminal justice reform.

The Canadian singer will be hitting 20 countries around the globe and post every show of the tour, local action opportunities will be held by Live Free.

Under the initiative, concert-goers will be able to participate in the action trainings and a chance to get a VIP to fly to Paris for Bieber’s Accor Arena show.

The Stay singer will also be spreading words on transforming criminal justice with help from the REFORM Alliance and climate change through the National Resources Defense Council during his performances.

“Justin’s goal by the end of the Justice World Tour is to inspire millions of individual actions, help connect his fans to important causes, and provide participating groups with a new foundation of supporters, all while registering voters and raising awareness and funds for critical local and national justice efforts,” read the statement.