Saturday Feb 19 2022
Saturday Feb 19, 2022

Prince Andrew celebrates his 62nd birthday without royal funfair

Prince Andrew is celebrating his 62nd birthday without the usual royal funfair today ( Saturday, February 19) as he faces royal family ban on attending Prince Philip's memorial service.

The famously party-loving prince seemed to be in no mood of celebration and is having no royal funfair this year as the royal family publicly severed its ties with him when the monarch stripped him of his remaining patronages and military affiliations in January.

The Queen's second may feel alone on his big day following a dramatic week that confirmed he will never return to royal duties after he reached an out of court settlement in his sexual assault civil case.

In a sign of his future status, Andrew may be denied access to the service of thanksgiving for Philip which will be held at Westminster Abbey on March 29, according to lawyer Mark Stephens.

"Obviously he's been present at his father's funeral and he took the opportunity to command the cameras at that and I think the royal family will not allow that to happen a second time. I think they understand that he is toxic and if he goes to these events it will be seen as a tacit approval and so, whilst it's quite hard, the royal family can't be seen to have him at things like the memorial."

