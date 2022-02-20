 
Sunday Feb 20 2022
'Empire' actress Lindsey Pearlman found dead after being reported missing

Sunday Feb 20, 2022

Actress Lindsey Pearlman has been found dead, less than three days after going missing. She was 43.

The Empire alum was discovered on Friday morning near the entrance of Runyon Canyon Park in Hollywood, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department(LAPD).

Pearlman's body was found inside a vehicle near the hiking trails, NBC News reports.

The L.A. County Coroner's Office later recognized the body as the former American Housewife actress, per the LAPD. The cause of death has yet to be determined.

Pearlman's friends and family had previously reported her missing and requested the public's help in finding her when she failed to return home on Feb. 13.

On the work front, she was the part of several projects including roles in Selena: The Series, The Ms. Pat Show, Sneaky Pete, American Housewife, Vicious, and General Hospital.

