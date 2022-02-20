 
Sunday Feb 20 2022
Princess Diana's nieces Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer steal show at New York Fashion Week

Sunday Feb 20, 2022

Princess Diana’s nieces Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer stole the limelight as the twins hit New York Fashion Week on Tuesday. 

Princes William and Harry's cousins, who are the daughters of Diana’s brother Charles Spencer, graced the Fall/Winter 2022 Michael Kors Collection ﻿show held at Terminal 5 in New York City.

The 29-year-old sisters left onlookers spellbound with their chic appearance. 

Prince William and Harry's cousins leave onlookers spellbound with their chic appearance in New York.

Eliza looked elegant as she opted for a black-and-white ocelot jacquard coat over a matching stretch viscose dress for the star-studded runway show.

Amelia looked gorgeous in a white double crepe sablé blazer with silver hand-embroidered crystals, which she paired with matching trousers and a silver bandeau.

The sweet sisters appearance seemed to be a nod to their late royal aunt Princess Diana. Eliza and Amelia have heard al lot about their 'incredibly warm, maternal and loving' aunt's incredible fashion sense.

William and Harry's mom Prince Diana is still respected and loved for her people friendly nature and styling sense. Amelia and Eliza were five years old when Diana passed away in 1997. 

