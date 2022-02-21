 
Justin Bieber enjoyed Super Bowl with Hailey, Kendall Jenner before Covid diagnosis

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber enjoyed a double date with wife Hailey Bieber and their friends Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker at the Super Bowl last week before testing positive for coronavirus.

The photos of the Sorry singer with Hailey, Kendall and Devin are doing rounds on the internet a day after he was diagnosed with Covid.

Fans are also concerned for the health of supermodel Kendall, her beau Devin and Justin’s wife Hailey.

The Yummy singer has tested positive for Covid-19, the CNN reported on Sunday citing a representative for the Canadian singer.

Bieber was scheduled to perform as part of his "Justice World Tour" in Las Vegas on Sunday, but the show has been postponed due to his positive COVID test, the report said.

