Prince Charles pays tribute to Jamal Edwards

Monday Feb 21 2022
Monday Feb 21, 2022

Prince of Wales, Prince Charles has paid a rich tribute to Jamal Edwards, the DJ and founder of the online urban music platform SB.TV, who died on Sunday following a ‘sudden illness’ at the age of 31.

Prince Charles retweeted a throwback photo of him with Jamal Edwards, saying, “Thinking of the family of Jamal Edwards today.”

The future king further said, “His work in music but also as an ambassador for a new generation, including his work for The Prince’s Trust, were an inspiration to so many.”

Earlier, the Prince's Trust tweeted with the same photo, saying “An incredible innovator and entrepreneur, Jamal Edwards MBE has been an inspiration for so many young people, through our work and beyond. Our thoughts are with his family.”

