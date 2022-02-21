Adele seen without diamond ring in latest outing with beau Rich Paul

Adele was reportedly 'glum' in her latest outing with Rich Paul where she also ditched her diamond ring

Adele was seemingly glum while attending the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland with beau Rich Paul on Sunday, with the huge diamond ring seen on her ring finger in recent days also seen missing, reported The Daily Mail.

The 33-year-old singer seemed to have switched out the £740,000 sparkler for an understated band on her ring finger on Sunday, and was reported as ‘stony-faced’ at the game while her beau Rich sat beside her in the best seats.

Adele and Rich sparked engagement rumours when the Easy on Me songstress was seen sporting the huge diamond ring at the BRIT Awards at London’s O2 Arena earlier this month.

She also rocked the ring on the same finger while attending The Graham Norton Show a few days later, and even gave a suggestive answer when asked if she was engaged.

“If I was would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn't?” Adele had quipped.

Adele and Rich have been linked since early 2021, and the singer finalised her divorce from ex-Simon Konecki last March.