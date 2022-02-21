Mandy Moore says ‘being a mom is a gift beyond comprehension’ on son Gus’ 1st birthday 

 
entertainment
Monday Feb 21 2022
Monday Feb 21, 2022

Hollywood actress Mandy Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith celebrated first birthday of their adorable son August Harrison Goldsmith on Sunday, February 20.

On the special day, the This Is Us actress turned to her Instagram handle and dropped heart-warming posts and tributes for her little munchkin, who turned one.

The A Walk to Remember actress, 37, also shared photos from the adorable birthday celebrations for the little one.


In her heartfelt birthday tribute, Moore wrote, "Gus- Being your mom is a gift beyond my comprehension, a love so fierce and mighty that I know I will never touch the depths of. Happy Birthday to our ever joyful and curious boy!!! You turned on all the lights, Goosey. #thisisgus (followed by a birthday cake icon)”

Fans and fellow stars including Freida Pinto, took to the comments section and wished the little a blessed birthday. Amanda Kloots and Ashley Tisdale also left sweet comments for Gus.


Sharing the birthday photos, Moore in the captions wrote, "1st birthday party was a hit! Making memories and so full of love and cake."

Moore and her husband welcomed their son less than three years after they officially tied the knot in November 2018. 

