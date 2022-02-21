Royal charity, partnered with Prince Harry, spends 98 percent donors' money in staff costs: report

Royal charity that partnered with Prince Harry's life coaching firm spent 98 percent of the money it raised in one year on paying in staff costs to its ten employees, according to reports.

It's reveled that the Queen's Commonwealth Trust (QCT) brought in £796,106 from donors and paid out £787,314 in staff costs to its ten employees in the 12 months to March 2021.

Over half of the cash went to its five most senior executives who earned £420,000 between them, Charity Commission accounts show, according to the Daily Mail.



Chris Kelly, the chief executive, earns at least £140,000 – a similar salary to the boss of the RSPCA, despite the animal charity raising some £130million in donations and employing nearly 2,000 staff.



The figures spent on salaries raises serious questions over how much emphasis the organisation, with the Queen as patron, puts on charitable endeavours.

The Queen's charity was also in questions for promoting online coaching company BetterUp, which employs Prince Harry as its chief impact officer. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been president and vice president of QCT before they quitted the royal duties.