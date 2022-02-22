 
Tuesday Feb 22, 2022
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s first meeting details revealed

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and Prince William tied the knot in 2011 after eight years of dating and share three children Prince George, Louis, and Princess Charlotte together.

Queen’s grandson and Kate began dating while they were studying at St Andrews, however, their first meeting took place several years back before the royal couple fell in love as students.

According to royal biographer Katie Nicholl, Prince William and Kate set eyes on each other while still young children.

The Duke of Cambridge reportedly caught the eye of young Kate Middleton when he was just nine years old and a student at Ludgrove Prep School.

Prince William’s school travelled to St Andrew’s Prep for a hockey match where he supposedly caught the eye of his now wife Kate Middleton, the Express UK quoted the royal expert.

In her book, Kate: The Future Queen, Nicholl says, “Although she wasn’t especially interested in boys, the arrival of one particular young man had caught her attention.”

However, their romance blossomed only when they were students together at the University of St Andrews in Scotland, the report further claims.

Meanwhile in 2010, Kate Middleton had opened up about her first meeting with Prince William, saying when she first met the Duke she “went bright red” and “scuttled off feeling very shy.”

