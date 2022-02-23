Denmark visit: Kate Middleton wears the blazer she sported at England v Germany Euro 2020 game

Photo by Ian Vogler

Kate Middleton on Tuesday visited Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project at the University of Copenhagen as her first engagement on a two-day trip to Denmark.

Earlier, the British ambassador welcomed Kate Middleton upon her arrival.

According to royal reporter Richard Palmer, "For some reason Kensington Palace was reticent about giving out Kate’s outfit details today - it’s happened a few times lately - but as the fashionistas have spotted, she’s wearing a Zara blazer she sported at the England v Germany Euro 2020 game."

The journalist shared multiple pictures and videos of Kate on social media.

One of the video shows the Duchess taking the slide instead of using the stairs at the Lego Foundation Play Lab.



