Sandra Oh addresses the impact ‘Greys Anatomy’: ‘Changed my life’

Sandra Oh explains the true impact of Grey's Anatomy on her career as an actor.

The star told Metro UK, “It probably has to be Grey’s Anatomy. It was the most impactful, it was the longest experience.”

“It really, really changed my life. It changed who I was and helped me through to all these other experiences [like] Killing Eve and being able to really appreciate and enjoy the amount of support this Pixar film has. So I’d say, probably Grey’s.”

Previously, the star has even spoken about the trauma that followed her earlier days of fame and added, that she was even forced to “build skills to try and be real” when she felt her anonymity being taken away from Grey’s Anatomy’s fame.

During a prior interview with Sunday Today, she told Willie Geist, “I went from not being able to go out, like hiding in restaurants, to then being able to manage attention, manage expectation, while not losing the sense of self.”