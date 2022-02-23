 
Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie experienced cruel treatment over royal status

While Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are not full-time working royals they still partake in major public events.

The duo is expected to be present at their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

Regarding their non-working status, the two were said to have been part of a “cruel” plan to strip of their Her Royal Highness (HRH) styles when they were children.

According to royal historian Marlene Koenig, it was a “big mistake” for the princesses to lose their style.

She told Express.co.uk: "There was a discussion that the York princesses would lose their royal style and become styled as children of a Duke and that got vetoed.

"I suspect because they were already born and it would have been seen as cruel.

"But it was already decided then that they were not going to be working royals and I think that was a big mistake."

