 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 24 2022
By
Web Desk

'The Batman': Robert Pattinson lives childhood dream on big screen

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 24, 2022

The Batman: Robert Pattinson lives childhood dream on big screen

Robert Pattinson used to dress up as Batman his "entire childhood," he said. Now the British actor is about to debut his version of the capped crusader in the latest movie about the DC Comics superhero.

"This is bizarre to me," Pattinson, 35, said on the red carpet for a London screening of "The Batman" on Wednesday. "I'd be so curious what my childhood self would think of this."

Pattinson, who rose to global fame with the "Twilight" movies, follows in the footsteps of Adam West, Val Kilmer, Michael Keaton, Christian Bale and more recently Ben Affleck among others, to play Bruce Wayne/Batman.

"I mean the legacy of the actors who played (Batman), they've all been such massive parts of my life and my interest in film and why I wanted to be an actor in the first place," Pattinson said.

"It's just incredible to be a part of the same coterie," he said, noting that acting with a mask on was "surprisingly difficult. "I grew up on Adam West (playing Batman). I think my costume when I was a kid was an Adam West one."

In the movie, Batman investigates corruption in Gotham following the murders of several of senior figures by sadistic serial killer, the Riddler.

"There are great Batman movies and it's a character that everyone loves ... so for me you don't approach it without a heavy dose of terror," director Matt Reeves said.

"In certain ways it's a psychological horror movie, it's a thriller, it's a serial killer movie and it's also a kind of a grand love story."

The cast also includes Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis and Paul Dano. Zoë Kravitz plays Selina Kyle/Catwoman.

"Matt ... really wanted to explore Selina as a three-dimensional human being and to meet her so early in the story before she's Catwoman is something we haven't necessarily seen before," Kravitz said.

"The Batman" begins its global rollout from March 1.



More From Entertainment:

Prince Edward takes over Prince Philip's role

Prince Edward takes over Prince Philip's role
Why Prince Harry launched libel action against ANL?

Why Prince Harry launched libel action against ANL?
Queen Elizabeth's latest engagement shows she is not too poorly

Queen Elizabeth's latest engagement shows she is not too poorly

Madea, Mrs Brown team up in cross-dressing Netflix comedy

Madea, Mrs Brown team up in cross-dressing Netflix comedy
Prince Harry begins new legal battle, launches High Court libel action against ANL

Prince Harry begins new legal battle, launches High Court libel action against ANL
'Camilla or Prince Charles gave Covid to the Queen': Goldberg and Hostin lose cool during show

'Camilla or Prince Charles gave Covid to the Queen': Goldberg and Hostin lose cool during show
Royal scandals may 'take toll' on Queen Elizabeth II

Royal scandals may 'take toll' on Queen Elizabeth II
Prince Philip prepared Prince William to be the King

Prince Philip prepared Prince William to be the King
Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie experienced 'cruel' treatment over royal status

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie experienced 'cruel' treatment over royal status

Former US President Donald Trump’s DNA sought in defamation suit

Former US President Donald Trump’s DNA sought in defamation suit
Kate Middleton reunites with royal doppelganger Princess Mary of Denmark

Kate Middleton reunites with royal doppelganger Princess Mary of Denmark
Kate Middleton's 'love of exotic holidays' caught Queen's attention

Kate Middleton's 'love of exotic holidays' caught Queen's attention

Latest

view all