Thursday Feb 24 2022
Alia Bhatt comes to rescue of fan who was slammed by Kangana Ranaut

Alia Bhatt is not letting Kangana Ranaut hurt her fans as she has reacted to the Queen star’s recent criticism on a girl who imitated Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi character.

During her recent conversation with India.com, the RRR actor gave a compliment to the young girl’s video, “I thought it was very cute.”

“I am assuming that it’s not done without the supervision of an elder. If the elder, who’s hopefully, her mother or father or sister or a loved one, is okay with it, then I don’t think we should have any issues with it as people,” she added.

Earlier last week, Ranaut took to Instagram Story to slam the little girl’s video. 

“Should this child imitate a sex worker (Alia Bhatt’s character In upcoming film) with a beedi (cigarette) in her mouth and crude and obscene dialogues?”

“Look at her body language, is it ok to sexualize her at this age? There are hundreds of other children who are being used similarly,” she added. 

