Emma Roberts, Garrett Hedlund co-parent son 'very maturely' post breakup

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund are taking a 'very mature' route to bring-up their son following their break-up last month.

According to US Weekly, the former lovebirds struggled in keeping their romance keep going on as the 37-yearold actor “has been battling addiction [issues] for years.”

The American Horror Story actor also reportedly gave multiple ultimatums to Hedlund before splitting-up.

The publication's source also gave an insight into the former couple’s bond post break up as they continue to co-parent their son.

“Garrett and Emma have a great coparenting relationship. When he’s sober, he’s a great guy and they’ve been handling coparenting very well,” the insider shared.

The stars are reportedly handing the situation very maturely. “They have a very amicable relationship with each other and are being very adult about their breakup,” the source added.

Roberts and Hedlund reportedly broke up last month after dating for three years.

They ‘were surprised, shocked and happy at the same time, and so were their families’ to welcome a son in 2020, reported the outlet at the time.