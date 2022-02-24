 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Emma Roberts, Garrett Hedlund co-parent son 'very maturely' post breakup

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 24, 2022

Emma Roberts, Garrett Hedlund co-parent son very maturely post breakup
Emma Roberts, Garrett Hedlund co-parent son 'very maturely' post breakup

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund are taking a 'very mature' route to bring-up their son following their break-up last month. 

According to US Weekly, the former lovebirds struggled in keeping their romance keep going on as the 37-yearold actor “has been battling addiction [issues] for years.”

The American Horror Story actor also reportedly gave multiple ultimatums to Hedlund before splitting-up.

The publication's source also gave an insight into the former couple’s bond post break up as they continue to co-parent their son.

“Garrett and Emma have a great coparenting relationship. When he’s sober, he’s a great guy and they’ve been handling coparenting very well,” the insider shared.

The stars are reportedly handing the situation very maturely. “They have a very amicable relationship with each other and are being very adult about their breakup,” the source added.

Roberts and Hedlund reportedly broke up last month after dating for three years.

They ‘were surprised, shocked and happy at the same time, and so were their families’ to welcome a son in 2020, reported the outlet at the time.

More From Entertainment:

'Doubts' over Prince Charles, Princess Diana's future revealed in engagement photos

'Doubts' over Prince Charles, Princess Diana's future revealed in engagement photos
Priyanka Chopra congratulates newlyweds Farhan Akhtar,Shibani Dandekar :See here

Priyanka Chopra congratulates newlyweds Farhan Akhtar,Shibani Dandekar :See here
Piers Morgan wants Meghan Markle to be his first guest on new show: 'We have unfinished business'

Piers Morgan wants Meghan Markle to be his first guest on new show: 'We have unfinished business'
Ben Stiller thinks Pete Davidson's humour makes him popular for dating

Ben Stiller thinks Pete Davidson's humour makes him popular for dating

Backstreet Boys set to take on Las Vegas ahead of mega world tour

Backstreet Boys set to take on Las Vegas ahead of mega world tour

Ed Sheeran at loss of words over Jamal Edwards' demise

Ed Sheeran at loss of words over Jamal Edwards' demise
BTS’ Suga’s ‘Spotify’ account hacked? Here’s what happened

BTS’ Suga’s ‘Spotify’ account hacked? Here’s what happened
Jaden Smith reacts to bizarre rumours of his death: 'Invisible

Jaden Smith reacts to bizarre rumours of his death: 'Invisible"
Prince William, Prince Charles 'operate together' as Queen remains in charge

Prince William, Prince Charles 'operate together' as Queen remains in charge
Buckingham Palace offers citizens update on Queen Elizabeth’s covid-19 status

Buckingham Palace offers citizens update on Queen Elizabeth’s covid-19 status
Hilary Duff reacts to criticism over not putting her kid in a car seat

Hilary Duff reacts to criticism over not putting her kid in a car seat

Former child star Abigail Breslin gets engaged to longtime beau

Former child star Abigail Breslin gets engaged to longtime beau

Latest

view all