 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 24 2022
By
Web Desk

New details about late Bob Saget’s final hours REVEALED

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 24, 2022

Authorities suggest that Bog Saget may have hit his head on the marble floor after fainting, causing head trauma
Authorities suggest that Bog Saget may have hit his head on the marble floor after fainting, causing head trauma 

Fresh details about beloved comedian Bob Saget’s strange and sudden death have been revealed in People magazine’s latest issue, in which the publication has gathered responses from people around Saget in his final hours as well as investigation authorities.

An eye witness who saw Saget at the Ritz-Carlton Orlande Grande Lakes in Florida, just a day before he was found dead in his hotel room, told the magazine, “He was cracking jokes, waving to people in the lobby.”

“When people asked for selfies, he would run over and grab their phones to take the pictures with them, joking the whole time. He was a ball of happy, positive energy,” the witness added.

The Full House alum's death was ruled as an accident by the Chief Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany, who said he passed away from “blunt head trauma”, with his autopsy indicating severe fractures to the back of his head and around the eyes.

The Orange County Sheriff’s deputy remarked at the same, saying, “It's definitely an unusual case. There are still a lot of unanswered questions.”

Based on surveillance video footage, in which Saget ‘shows no signs of distress’, investigators have come up with theories suggesting what might have happened.

After finding no traces of blood or hair on tables and counters, investigators now believe that Saget may have lost consciousness in the bathroom and struck his head on the marble floor.

After regaining consciousness, a groggy Saget may have stumbled into bed and fainted once again before eventually dying from the injury. 

More From Entertainment:

Composer Hans Zimmer ‘heartbroken’ for ‘Dune’ director over Oscar snub

Composer Hans Zimmer ‘heartbroken’ for ‘Dune’ director over Oscar snub
New Woody Allen essay collection to be published in June

New Woody Allen essay collection to be published in June
Lindsay Lohan shares how to say her last name, video goes viral

Lindsay Lohan shares how to say her last name, video goes viral
Luxembourg’s Prince Louis calls off royal engagement over ‘difference in opinions’

Luxembourg’s Prince Louis calls off royal engagement over ‘difference in opinions’

‘Euphoria’ breakout star Angus Cloud lands major Ralph Lauren campaign

‘Euphoria’ breakout star Angus Cloud lands major Ralph Lauren campaign
Rihanna eschews Kim Kardashian's maternity style, inspires mums-to-be to bare it all

Rihanna eschews Kim Kardashian's maternity style, inspires mums-to-be to bare it all
The Weeknd dating Simi Khadra but not in committed relationship: Source

The Weeknd dating Simi Khadra but not in committed relationship: Source

Kanye West issues new warning to Kim Kardashian's beau Pete Davidson

Kanye West issues new warning to Kim Kardashian's beau Pete Davidson
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, others gear up for Jubilee tours

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, others gear up for Jubilee tours
Lilly Singh reveals that she has ovarian cysts, shares video from hospital

Lilly Singh reveals that she has ovarian cysts, shares video from hospital
Zoë Kravitz leaves fans spellbound with her glam look at 'The Batman' premiere

Zoë Kravitz leaves fans spellbound with her glam look at 'The Batman' premiere
Those are the rules: Prince Harry told not to expect security in UK

Those are the rules: Prince Harry told not to expect security in UK

Latest

view all