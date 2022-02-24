New details about late Bob Saget’s final hours REVEALED

Authorities suggest that Bog Saget may have hit his head on the marble floor after fainting, causing head trauma

Fresh details about beloved comedian Bob Saget’s strange and sudden death have been revealed in People magazine’s latest issue, in which the publication has gathered responses from people around Saget in his final hours as well as investigation authorities.

An eye witness who saw Saget at the Ritz-Carlton Orlande Grande Lakes in Florida, just a day before he was found dead in his hotel room, told the magazine, “He was cracking jokes, waving to people in the lobby.”

“When people asked for selfies, he would run over and grab their phones to take the pictures with them, joking the whole time. He was a ball of happy, positive energy,” the witness added.

The Full House alum's death was ruled as an accident by the Chief Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany, who said he passed away from “blunt head trauma”, with his autopsy indicating severe fractures to the back of his head and around the eyes.

The Orange County Sheriff’s deputy remarked at the same, saying, “It's definitely an unusual case. There are still a lot of unanswered questions.”

Based on surveillance video footage, in which Saget ‘shows no signs of distress’, investigators have come up with theories suggesting what might have happened.

After finding no traces of blood or hair on tables and counters, investigators now believe that Saget may have lost consciousness in the bathroom and struck his head on the marble floor.

After regaining consciousness, a groggy Saget may have stumbled into bed and fainted once again before eventually dying from the injury.