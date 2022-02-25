Amanda Kloots shares ‘packed’ covid-19 isolation itinerary: ‘Wish me luck’

Amanda Kloots shares ‘jam packed’ covid-19 isolation itinerary: ‘I’m potty training’

Amanda Kloots will officially be missing The Talk as she returns home for quarantine after testing positive for covid-19.

The star announced news of her medical hiatus over on Instagram and it featured a picture of the cast from CBS’ The Talk.

It included a heartbreaking admission and read, “My @thetalkcbs family! Unfortunately, I tested positive for COVID and will be missing some days at work until my quarantine is over. I am feeling completely normal now and feel very grateful for that. I am vaccinated and boosted which is very much putting me at ease.”

She also explained, “I recently got back from a trip to Mexico where I tested negative before I left and before I flew home so this was surprise this morning. This is the first time I’ve tested positive since the pandemic.” (sic)

“I will hopefully be back to work soon but taking this time at home with Elvis to start potty training!!!! Wish me luck as I run after a naked toddler for the next three days.”



Before concluding the host even incited some laughter from her fan base and asked for advice on the best approach to running after a naked toddler while battling covid-19.

Shortly after the post went live, fellow stars and fans flocked to the restricted comment section and showered the host with love and well wishes.