Elliot Page calls out Texas officials for declaring trans health care as ‘child abuse’

Canadian actor and producer Elliot Page has called out Texas officials' recent decision that declares gender-affirming surgeries among youth as ‘child abuse.’

The Umbrella Academy actor, who came out as transgender in 2020, turned to his Instagram handle and shared a post, condemning the recent declaration.





In the caption, he wrote, "Horrific" and shared a screenshot of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who supported the decision and called on state agencies to launch ‘prompt and thorough investigations’ into the use of gender-affirming care for trans youth.

On Monday, the Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a written opinion defining gender-affirming care, such as hormone therapy and puberty blockers, as child abuse under state laws.

The Juno actor condemned the move and spoke out to help protect the rights of trans youth in Texas. In a statement to E! News, the Inception actor said, "I am horrified by the inhumane and downright dangerous declarations by the Texas Governor and Attorney General. Trans youth deserve gender-affirming care and to be able to live their true, authentic selves without fear and oppression. I stand with trans youth and their families."

Page’s opinion was echoed by Gabrielle Union, whose 14-year-old stepdaughter Zaya Wade came out as transgender in February 2020. "This is where we are," the Bring It On actress tweeted Feb. 22. "We shot past dangerous and horrific a long time ago. The rubber has hit the road so who is standing shoulder to shoulder in this fight? Who truly gives a shit and whose on that performative bs? Let's see."