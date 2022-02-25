Disgraced comedian Louis CK to perform in Ukraine amid Russian invasion?

Louis CK is reportedly scheduled to perform in Kyiv, Ukraine despite the ongoing Russian invasion of the country

Disgraced comedian Louis CK is reportedly scheduled to perform in Kyiv, Ukraine despite the ongoing Russian invasion of the country.

According to The New York Post, the stand-up comedian’s upcoming performances at the National Palace of Arts in Kyiv have not been cancelled despite the war crisis.

“The Louis CK Show in Kyiv has not been cancelled,” a fan tweet read, with a graphic that said, “Dear attendees, Louis C.K. performance will take place, as planned, on February 25 and 26, 2022.”

“Tickets for Louis C.K. show purchased earlier remain valid for new dates and do not require an exchange,” the graphic further said.

The tweet, however, remains to be verified by reps for Louis CK.

Even so, online platform Tickethunt.com is selling tickets for the show at discounted prices, with balcony seat tickets costing around $11.70.

Louis CK was left disgraced and ‘cancelled’ after being accused of sexual misconduct in 2017.