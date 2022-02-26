Jason Lee defends fake news about Queen Elizabeth's death

After receiving backlash for spreading fake news about the death of Queen Elizabeth, Hollywood Unlocked has come up with an explanation.

Jason Lee, the founder and CEO of the publication, shared listicle posted on the website to defend the report that left royal fans devastated on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, he posted the article headlined "Fact-Check: 10 Reasons WE Believed Queen Elizabeth was dead."

The report was published days after Queen Elizabeth tested positive for COVID-19.

It came when Kate Middleton was on an official visit to Denmark.