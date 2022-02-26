'Tun-Tunna-Tun': Pakistani self-styled singer rises to social media stardom in London

A London minicab driver has become an overnight sensation in the UK after making to the Geo News headlines for his unique singing style and earnest yet peculiar delivery of the lyrics in his lone song, "Tun Tuna Tun."



The self-styled singer's real name is Kashif Rana, but he refers to himself as 'Ustad Chahat Fateh Ali Khan.'

Inspired by the singing of the famed artists Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Rana has not sought permission from the legendary musician's family or the musical rights company because trademark, copyright, and intellectual property rights laws are almost non-existent in Pakistan, which is the most difficult challenge for musicians and artists.

None of this affects 56-year old 'Ustad Chahat Fateh Ali Khan,' a minicab driver who has loved Qawaali and pop music since he was a child in Sheikhupura but has gotten almost little to no attention.

His sudden surge to fame is reminiscent of the unusual rise of 'Eye to Eye' star Taher Shah, who became a hit overnight, thanks to social media.

Before the COVID-19 lockdown, the social media singer sought Pakistani media's attention in London several times to listen to him and make news reports on him, but the media rejected him as a non-singer and declined to accommodate him.

During the lockdown, 'Ustad' who is from the Sheikhuprura Gymkhana cricket club in Sheikhuprura and used to be a very good cricketer, began singing live on his Facebook page, and the netizens quickly started liking him, writing critical and complimentary remarks on his performances.

He would go live on Facebook and sing songs by Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. But when his voice broke down, rhythm was lost, and everything to do with renditions went horribly wrong, that's when he drew the audience's attention. He would then play some music in the background and then sing which complicated things further for him; people would either love him or hate him.

Those who didn't like him for being persistent and confident, and even trying to copy legendary singers would make fun of him. But the music fanatic hailing from Sheikhupura, Pakistan, would remain undeterred.

He told Geo News during the interview that he started "doing practise of classical singing up to eight hours a day" during the lockdown as there was nothing else to do and "after the lockdown, I have been doing three hours a day as I have to go to work as well."

He rose to prominence after performing the Bollywood classic "Reshk-e-Qamar" and his own composition, "Tun Tunna Tun." Whether "Tun Tunna Tun" makes any sense or not, has any musical sense or not, is a debate for the music critics and the general audience, but one thing is for sure, the tune of the song, the song itself, and ‘Ustad Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s confident rendition have catapulted him to unusual fame.

Last week, Geo News ran his story in the headlines, comparing him with Taher Shah’s attempt. Since then, several other TV channels have picked up his story, and the media has made a queue to interview him to record him singing "Tun Tunna Tun".

To make his song more appealing, the taxi driver has started playing Chimmta as well, to add to the variety of "Tuna Tuna Tun". He says his song is aimed at making people happy, dance and enjoy themselves. "I want this song to be played in nightclubs and venues where people can dance to it."

Most of those criticising him advised him to stop making an attempt at singing, telling him that he didn’t have the vocal cords, lyrics or voice that is traditionally a requirement for singing.

The tide of criticism and ridicule didn’t discourage ‘Ustad Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’ who has always believed that he has all that it takes to be a musical hit.

He said: "I have been criticised a lot. I don’t mind criticism as long as people engage with me. I have done more than 750 shows live, on Facebook. Every kind of feedback is welcome. I will never give up. I will never stop singing, whether you like it or hate it. I have not played for commercial reasons till now as it was a lonely journey and there were no offers, but that has changed now. I have been contacted by five media houses with some offers that I cannot disclose at this stage."

‘Ustad Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’ is so much into himself and music that he wears clothes like Qawwalas and wears a big necklace around his neck to give himself the proper look of a Qawwal. He said: "I have been dressing up like this all my life, but I have not been taken seriously so far."

‘Ustad Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’ doesn’t want to be compared with Taher Shah. He said: "Taher Shah came from nowhere and made it to the media. He was not a born artist. I may have had no success or recognition till my old age, but I have been a follower of music since I was a child. I used to clap for the local Qawwali group in Sheikhupura and took part in Qawwali events as a supporting clapping act at shrines and weddings. "

Later on, he went to Government College Lahore and came to the UK 33 years ago. He has been working as a taxi driver since then. Through his marriages, he has fathered six children, and his eldest son has graduated in music from a London university.

The self-styled singer has big plans for the future. He says he has over two dozen songs ready to be released soon. He plans to sing at big concerts as an opening act. "I want people to enjoy and have fun, even at my cost."