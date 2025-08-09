Chris Martin 'absolutely lost' without Dakota Johnson

Colplay frontman Chris Martin trying hard to patch up with Dakota Johnson

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin is reportedly lost without Dakota Johnson.

The couple is said to have broken up after eight years of dating. While they’ve had a pattern of on-again off-again relationship previously, Dakota is now enjoying a “solo chapter” in her life.

An insider told RadarOnline, “Chris is absolutely lost without her. He didn't realize how much he depended on Dakota until she walked away.”

This comes as the Fifty Shades of Grey alum was recently spotted enjoying on a yacht, spending some quality time with friends and hot men including Tom Brady.

The source said of Chris, “He's been trying to call her, sending messages, trying to start things back up, but she's not really responding the way he'd hoped. They've broken up before and always gotten back together, that's their pattern.”

However, they added of Dakota, “She's letting her hair down and cutting loose, and her friends couldn't be happier for her.”

“She's enjoying this new solo chapter and focusing on her career and her friendships,” the source noted.

Moreover, the tipster shared that Coldplay frontman Chris Martin thought that he and Dakota Johnson will reconcile like before, but this time this is not happening.

“Chris thought she'd come running back like before, but no,” said the insider.

“And it's rubbing salt in the wound because she's not staying home or hiding out. She's out there living her best life and being very unapologetic about it,” they added.