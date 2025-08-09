Kristen Stewart revealed what she would wear for her wedding

Photo: Kristen Stewart reflected on Bella Swan’s wedding dress in 'Twilight'

Kristen Stewart seemingly knows the look she’d say “I do” in.

As fans will be aware, the 33-year-old actress, who is engaged to fiancée Dylan Meyer, admitted in a resurfaced interview that she has a soft spot for the gown she wore in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1.

Speaking to WhoWhatWear, Kristen revealed she’s kept “a particular affinity” for Bella Swan’s wedding dress — a Carolina Herrera creation made of crepe satin and French Chantilly lace.

“I love that dress so much. I remember getting into it. It felt like getting into a real wedding dress because I was being hidden in some room with, like, heaters and I was like, ‘It’s too hot in here and my makeup’s melting off,’” she recalled.

The actress laughed about the long wait before filming the scene and said, “And they’re like, ‘Well we’re not going to be ready for another 30 minutes.’ It was like, ‘But I’m ready now. This is the time that I can play the bride,’” she said.

Kristen went on to gush about the gown’s fabric, admitting she’d once imagined herself wearing something similar for her own wedding.

“Yeah, I think if I were to ever do something like a classic wedding dress, this is kind of the one. I’m not going to do it, but I gotta do it. I appreciate that,” she added in conclusion.