 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Alec Baldwin takes mind off 'Rust' lawsuit with $1.75 million property investment

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 26, 2022

Alec Baldwin takes mind off Rust lawsuit with $1.75 million property investment
Alec Baldwin takes mind off 'Rust' lawsuit with $1.75 million property investment

Alec Baldwin is investing in new property amid his ongoing Rust shooting lawsuit.

The 63-year-old, who accidentally killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the sets of film Rust in New Mexico, has spent a whopping amount of  $1.75 million on a property in Vermont.

The actor has purchased a farmhouse in Arlington, reports Bennington Banner. The property spreads across 50 acres and is close to New York City. 

Banner adds that the home was built in the late 1700s and is a "classic Vermont 18th century farm [that] features 55 beautiful acres, a 3,600 [square foot] main house and a nicely renovated 1800 [square-foot] guest cottage with 2 baths."

A source tells PEOPLE that "Alec and Hilaria fell in love with this property and the surrounding town in Vermont."

"They have no plans to live there full time," the source added. "They like to get out of the city on weekends and holidays to spend quiet time with their children. It's a family-friendly town where they can get away, unplug and it gives the kids plenty of space to run around outside."

More From Entertainment:

Piers Morgan dubs Joe Biden 'shameful' for laughing during Ukrain press conference

Piers Morgan dubs Joe Biden 'shameful' for laughing during Ukrain press conference
Scott Disick finds fresh love in Kylie Jenner lookalike: See Photo

Scott Disick finds fresh love in Kylie Jenner lookalike: See Photo
How much Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will get with NAACP award?

How much Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will get with NAACP award?
SEVENTEEN’s Vernon contracts Covid-19 post ‘Beg for You’ with Charli XCX

SEVENTEEN’s Vernon contracts Covid-19 post ‘Beg for You’ with Charli XCX
Kim Kardashain faces-off Julia Fox during MFW in Kanye West-inspired outfits

Kim Kardashain faces-off Julia Fox during MFW in Kanye West-inspired outfits

BTS’ RM spills the secrets to his custom workout routine

BTS’ RM spills the secrets to his custom workout routine
Prince Harry’s ex girlfriend Chelsy Davy welcomes her first child

Prince Harry’s ex girlfriend Chelsy Davy welcomes her first child
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Ukraine comment made Putin 'shake in boots,' mocks Twitter

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Ukraine comment made Putin 'shake in boots,' mocks Twitter
Disney launches new level of immersion in ‘Star Wars’ experience

Disney launches new level of immersion in ‘Star Wars’ experience
Prince Harry demand to pay for security in UK dubbed 'irrelevant'

Prince Harry demand to pay for security in UK dubbed 'irrelevant'
Kim Kardashian shares a cryptic note as she urges court to expedite her divorce

Kim Kardashian shares a cryptic note as she urges court to expedite her divorce
'Tun-Tunna-Tun': Pakistani self-styled singer rises to unusual stardom in London

'Tun-Tunna-Tun': Pakistani self-styled singer rises to unusual stardom in London

Latest

view all