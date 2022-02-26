 
Kate Middleton hugs her true lover during solo trip to Denmark

Kate Middleton won hearts with her sweet gestures during her solo trip to a forest kindergarten in Copenhagen last week. 

The Duchess of Cambridge attracted massive praise and love during her two-day trip to Denmark, visiting the outskirts of the Danish capital without her hubby Prince William who did not accompany her to the country.

In Copenhagen, she got stuck in with the kids by chopping wood and playing games - and her one little true lover seemed to be very taken by the Duchess.

Kate Middleton took the little boy into her arms, who told the Duchess that he loved her.

Kate's one of the amazing snaps from the visit shows the little boy walking up to the Duchess to seemingly tell her that he loves her.

Kate Middleton's response to the little boy is equally heartwarming as she embraced him in a cuddle and appeared to tell him "I love you too."

Prince William's sweetheart made a host of new friends with her ever-inspiring smile and caring behaviour while visiting a kindergarten in Copenhagen. The duchess was seen enjoying a lot with the children in absence of her hubby.

