 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 26 2022
By
Web Desk

'Prince Charles and William’s days are numbered'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 26, 2022

Prince Charles and William’s days are numbered

Challenges for the Royal family members, who are in crisis for last few years, do not seem to end any time soon.

The CEO of an anti-monarchy group has claimed that people see 'the Queen Elizabeth II as the monarchy and the monarchy as the Queen.”

According to Graham Smith people see the royal family as “a sense of tradition and history in connection with the war and the pre-war period, when the monarchy felt like it was the genuine article”.

Prince Charles and his son Prince William, meanwhile, do not come across the same way, Smith told Express.co.uk.

He said: “I think that the monarchy’s days are numbered.

“It’s just a matter of when rather than if because it has survived this long because of the Queen.”

More From Entertainment:

Machine Gun Kelly debuts new hair look: See pics

Machine Gun Kelly debuts new hair look: See pics
Queen Elizabeth still sounding 'little croaky' and 'full of cold'

Queen Elizabeth still sounding 'little croaky' and 'full of cold'
Prince William and Kate Middleton express solidarity with people of Ukraine as Russia continues attack

Prince William and Kate Middleton express solidarity with people of Ukraine as Russia continues attack
Machine Gun Kelly dishes on his wedding venue with Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly dishes on his wedding venue with Megan Fox
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ready for another legal battle?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ready for another legal battle?
Ben Stiller's daughter once blasted him for 'not being there' during her childhood

Ben Stiller's daughter once blasted him for 'not being there' during her childhood
Prince Harry accuses UK of giving ‘insufficient information’ for bodyguard change

Prince Harry accuses UK of giving ‘insufficient information’ for bodyguard change
Kate Middleton hugs her true lover during solo trip to Denmark

Kate Middleton hugs her true lover during solo trip to Denmark
Body language decode Prince Harry’s ‘attitude’ at Super Bowl

Body language decode Prince Harry’s ‘attitude’ at Super Bowl
When Mark Wahlberg failed the pitch for ‘Departed’ sequel with Brad Pitt, Robert De Niro

When Mark Wahlberg failed the pitch for ‘Departed’ sequel with Brad Pitt, Robert De Niro
Prince Charles, William ‘out of sync’: ‘Their days are numbered’

Prince Charles, William ‘out of sync’: ‘Their days are numbered’
Andrew Garfield thinks Dylan O’Brien recreated 'The Social Network' scene better

Andrew Garfield thinks Dylan O’Brien recreated 'The Social Network' scene better

Latest

view all