'Prince Charles and William’s days are numbered'

Challenges for the Royal family members, who are in crisis for last few years, do not seem to end any time soon.

The CEO of an anti-monarchy group has claimed that people see 'the Queen Elizabeth II as the monarchy and the monarchy as the Queen.”

According to Graham Smith people see the royal family as “a sense of tradition and history in connection with the war and the pre-war period, when the monarchy felt like it was the genuine article”.



Prince Charles and his son Prince William, meanwhile, do not come across the same way, Smith told Express.co.uk.

He said: “I think that the monarchy’s days are numbered.

“It’s just a matter of when rather than if because it has survived this long because of the Queen.”